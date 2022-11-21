O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 502 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 143.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $153.91 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

