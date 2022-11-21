Twin Tree Management LP Purchases New Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Infosys by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,676,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,287,000 after buying an additional 2,134,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Infosys by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Infosys by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,720,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,982,000 after purchasing an additional 149,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Infosys by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,294,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,673,000 after purchasing an additional 386,340 shares during the period. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY stock opened at $19.47 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $26.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.