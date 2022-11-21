CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 8,423 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,423 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.24 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.74.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

