CoreCap Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $91.28 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.89 and a 200-day moving average of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.