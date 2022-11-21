ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Societe Generale

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

COP stock opened at $128.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $160.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.56.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323,587 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

