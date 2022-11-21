Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,691,000 after acquiring an additional 38,531 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 254,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $131.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

