Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Anavex Life Sciences Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of AVXL stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Anavex Life Sciences
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.
