Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,325,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,561,000 after purchasing an additional 63,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,105,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after purchasing an additional 119,684 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares during the last quarter. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

