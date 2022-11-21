Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPA. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Copa by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Copa by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CPA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Copa Price Performance

Copa Company Profile

Shares of CPA opened at $81.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.29. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $97.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average of $69.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

