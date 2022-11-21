King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 100.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.3% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 38.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $108.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.81 and a 200-day moving average of $92.26.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 17.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.