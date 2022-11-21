Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,802 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 34,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,311.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 197,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 183,786 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $46.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

