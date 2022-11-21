Barclays Increases Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $40.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.56.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL stock opened at $35.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.38. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $53.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $5,406,405.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,386,271.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $5,406,405.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,386,271.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after purchasing an additional 386,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,026,418 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $156,482,000 after acquiring an additional 312,687 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,492,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $139,866,000 after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after acquiring an additional 248,611 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,501,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $46,738,000 after acquiring an additional 91,049 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.