Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Raised to $39.00 at Cowen

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Cowen from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Foot Locker to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $35.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $53.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,468,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,223,643.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,468,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,223,643.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 398.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 28,860 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,501,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $46,738,000 after buying an additional 91,049 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 359.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 298,581 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after buying an additional 233,558 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading

