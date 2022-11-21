Credit Suisse Group Lowers Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) to Neutral

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average is $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 23.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 126.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

