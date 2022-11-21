King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of A. O. Smith worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $316,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 114,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 15,332 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 38.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 30.9% in the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 85,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $61.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.61.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

