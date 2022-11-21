Bridgewater Associates LP Has $24.12 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,246 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 812.3% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $48.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.33.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

