AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,941 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,951,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,037,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,712 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,589,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,160,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,300 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.80.

NYSE TD opened at $66.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.696 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

