AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 259.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,659 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 237,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 62,744 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonic Automotive

In other Sonic Automotive news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $3,039,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,012,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 0.4 %

SAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $51.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.90. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.