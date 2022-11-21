AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,650 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after buying an additional 1,817,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,914,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,675,000 after buying an additional 284,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,565,000 after buying an additional 1,308,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,336,000 after buying an additional 227,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,671,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,938,000 after buying an additional 1,507,282 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY stock opened at $32.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WY. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

