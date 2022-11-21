AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,967 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 395,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 76,639 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,424.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB opened at $35.63 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

