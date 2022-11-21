Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,931 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,518,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of BOX by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BOX by 616.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,133,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,947,000 after buying an additional 975,613 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in BOX by 39.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 170,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $344,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,342,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,538,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,720. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOX stock opened at $28.54 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

