AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 135.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,618 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. Compass Point lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

ALLY stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.29. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

