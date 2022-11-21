AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 159,368 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 320.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,368 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HST. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 180,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

HST stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $21.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HST. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

