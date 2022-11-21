AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,236 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 376.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 21,236 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,245 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $748,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,828 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,463.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,485,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,622,298,000 after purchasing an additional 768,929 shares during the period. Finally, Icahn Carl C bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,643,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $98.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.30. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $151.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

