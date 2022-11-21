Insight Advisors LLC PA Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned about 0.18% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 148.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Price Performance

Shares of ERTH opened at $50.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.37. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $73.13.

