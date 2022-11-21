AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 41.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 54.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 22.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $65.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.67. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.04%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $125,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $125,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,143.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,796 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,766. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

