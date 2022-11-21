AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 45,075 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 716.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 45,075 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in State Street by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in State Street by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on State Street to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.65.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $75.59 on Monday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average of $68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

