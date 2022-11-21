AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,771 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.27.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $124.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

