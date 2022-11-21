AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 7,552 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,172 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,552 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 557.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,671 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,194,000 after purchasing an additional 802,645 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $28,509,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $25,462,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 98.4% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,060,570 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,334,000 after purchasing an additional 525,990 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Melius initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

NYSE LUV opened at $38.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

