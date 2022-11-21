AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,837 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSK opened at $173.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.81. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.55.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

