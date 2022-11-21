AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,086 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 129,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,189 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $42.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.45. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

