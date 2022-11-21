Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 235.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,196 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Douglas Emmett worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 28,266 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,675,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 48,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,401,587.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Douglas Emmett news, Director Shirley Wang acquired 284,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,012,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 48,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at $58,401,587.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 345,950 shares of company stock worth $7,257,916. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $16.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $36.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 215.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

