AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 173.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 47.5% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CME shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CME Group Price Performance

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total value of $806,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,732.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock worth $1,123,970. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $172.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.58 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.99 and its 200 day moving average is $192.53.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.