Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 249.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,092 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Korn Ferry worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KFY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 8,225.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 221.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.
Korn Ferry Stock Performance
NYSE:KFY opened at $56.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.45. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.49.
Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KFY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Korn Ferry Profile
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
