Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Southern were worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,645,242,000 after acquiring an additional 881,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Southern by 19.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after buying an additional 10,192,044 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Southern by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,564,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,022,000 after buying an additional 166,152 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,452,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,373,000 after buying an additional 190,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Southern by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,590,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,846,000 after buying an additional 565,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 1.0 %

Southern Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $65.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.16. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Argus raised their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

