Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Realty Income by 63.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.5 %

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income stock opened at $64.70 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.35.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.