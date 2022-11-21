Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 12,276 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.09% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $48.82. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $51.08.

