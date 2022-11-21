Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $9,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,801,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,069,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $103.93 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $109.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.91 and a 200-day moving average of $98.63.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

