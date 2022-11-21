Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 10,806 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,806 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,106,000 after acquiring an additional 86,530 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 51,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $69.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average of $68.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $84.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

