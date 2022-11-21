Cetera Investment Advisers Has $9.44 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Broadcom by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 71,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,917,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $515.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $472.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.43. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $208.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.13.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

