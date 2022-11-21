Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of STIP opened at $96.72 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $106.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.15.

