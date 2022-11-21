Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $14.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 762,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 67,618 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Silver Trust worth $14,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 68,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 16,348 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,934,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,235,000 after buying an additional 4,993,698 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $19.25 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

