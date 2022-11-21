Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 63,622 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,622 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $14,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 41,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW opened at $61.61 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

