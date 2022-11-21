Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 575,255 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575,255 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 3.03% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $16,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

PTBD opened at $20.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $27.26.

