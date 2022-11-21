Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN opened at $146.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.33. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $173.60.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

