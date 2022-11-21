AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,077 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 19.08% of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QPX. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

QPX stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $31.23.

