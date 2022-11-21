Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

MBLY stock opened at $28.42 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah acquired 47,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,899. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah acquired 47,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,899. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 476,191 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

