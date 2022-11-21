Citigroup Trims Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Target Price to $135.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.36% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.
OLED stock opened at $109.44 on Monday. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.36.
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.
