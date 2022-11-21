Citigroup Trims Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Target Price to $135.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Price Performance

OLED stock opened at $109.44 on Monday. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Universal Display

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 1.4% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.