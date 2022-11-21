Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MBLY. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Price Performance

MBLY stock opened at $28.42 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $31.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 476,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,011. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 476,191 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah bought 47,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.