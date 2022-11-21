Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.63% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MBLY. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.
Mobileye Global Price Performance
MBLY stock opened at $28.42 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $31.88.
Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.
