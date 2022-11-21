O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 30,182 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 181.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,182 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $154.75 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.68 and a 200-day moving average of $149.80.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.