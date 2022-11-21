O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,758 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 16.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 17.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in América Móvil by 48.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMX shares. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Citigroup raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Shares of AMX opened at $19.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $22.65.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

